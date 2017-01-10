P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
CABLE awarded a KD 2.7 Mill tender (KSE)
Date: 10 Jan 2017
Gulf Cable and Electrical Ind. Co. was awarded a KD 2,781,375 tender by Ministry of Electricity and Water covering the supply of various low pressure cables
More » Gulf Cable and Electrical Ind. Co. CABLE    10 Jan 2017      415.00     0.00
Advertisement
More News of CABLE
CABLE awarded a KD 2.7 Mill tender (KSE) - 10 Jan 2017
CABLE's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 11 Aug 2016
CABLE announces revised Board list (KSE) - 01 May 2016
CABLE's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 28 Apr 2016
CABLE's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 27 Apr 2016
CABLE holds a General meeting on April 27, 2016 (KSE) - 13 Apr 2016
CABLE's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 14 Mar 2016
CABLE receives a KD 3.9 Mill contract (KSE) - 24 Feb 2016
CABLE awarded a KD 3.9 Mill contract (KSE) - 02 Feb 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for CABLE (KSE) - 22 Nov 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center