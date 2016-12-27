P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
FLEX announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 09 Jan 2017
Flex Resorts & Real Estate Co. announced results of General meeting held on January 8, 2017. Shareholders approved to delegate Board of Directors to sell and acquire land plots and real estates, pledge same and provide guarantees and enter into loan contracts in accordance with the Company Statute.
More » Flex Resorts & Real Estate Co. FLEX    27 Dec 2016      47.00     2.00
Advertisement
More News of FLEX
FLEX announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 09 Jan 2017
FLEX announces resignation of CEO (KSE) - 27 Sep 2016
FLEX obtains permit to withdraw from KSE (KSE) - 25 Jul 2016
FLEX announces revised Board list (KSE) - 30 Jun 2016
FLEX announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 05 Jun 2016
FLEX holds its AGM on June 2, 2016 (KSE) - 18 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for FLEX (KSE) - 17 May 2016
FLEX's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 04 Apr 2016
FLEX announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 23 Dec 2015
FLEX holds its AGM on Dec 23, 2015 (KSE) - 07 Dec 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center