MARIN obtains approval to voluntarily withdraw from Kuwait Stock Exchange (KSE)
Date: 08 Jan 2017
Contracting and Marine Services Co. announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, in meeting held on December 28, 2016, its request to voluntarily withdraw from Kuwait Stock Exchange. Taking into consideration that free tradeable shares represent 31.651% of total listed shares.
More » Contracting and Marine Services Co. MARIN    10 Jan 2017      58.00     -5.00
