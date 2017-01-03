P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SGC announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 05 Jan 2017
Securities Group Company announced results of General meeting held on January 5, 2017. Shareholders accepted resignation of Board Member Mr. Abdullah Youssef Al Babtain and elected Mr. Atef Emara Al Sebae as Complementary Board Member.
More » Securities Group Company SGC    03 Jan 2017      90.00     1.00
Advertisement
More News of SGC
SGC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 05 Jan 2017
SGC holds a General meeting on January 5, 2017 (KSE) - 21 Dec 2016
SGC obtains approval to voluntarily withdraw from KSE (KSE) - 12 Dec 2016
SGC's new BOD (KSE) - 28 Jul 2016
SGC distributes dividends as of August 2, 2016 (KSE) - 27 Jul 2016
SGC's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 25 Jul 2016
SGC holds a General meeting on July 25, 2016 (KSE) - 11 Jul 2016
SGC's BOD meeting resolutions (KSE) - 01 Jun 2016
Results for the Year 2015/2016 for SGC (KSE) - 31 May 2016
SGC's results of 9 months ended on Dec 31, 2015 (KSE) - 14 Feb 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center