ITHMR changes name and legal entity (KSE)
Date: 03 Jan 2017
Ithmaar Bank obtained final approval of Bahrain Central Bank to complete requirements of restructuring. Consequently, name of the Bank and legal form shall be changed from Ithmaar Bank to Ithmaar Holding Company.
