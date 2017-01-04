KMEFIC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 03 Jan 2017 Kuwait and Middle East Fin. Inv. Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on January 2, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend Clauses (13, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26, 30, 32, 43, 48 and 50) of the Company Statute and add other new clauses.