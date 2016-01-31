P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ALSHAMEL schedules June 29, 2017 to voluntarily withdraw from KSE (KSE)
Date: 29 Dec 2016
Al-Shamel International Holding Co scheduled June 29, 2017 as date of final withdrawal from Kuwait Stock Exchange.
More » AL-Shamel International Holding Co ALSHAMEL    31 Jan 2016      460.00     0.00
Advertisement
More News of ALSHAMEL
ALSHAMEL schedules June 29, 2017 to voluntarily withdraw from KSE (KSE) - 29 Dec 2016
ALSHAMEL obtains approval to voluntarily withdraw from KSE (KSE) - 26 Dec 2016
ALSHAMEL announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 24 Oct 2016
ALSHAMEL announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 01 Aug 2016
ALSHAMEL's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 31 Jul 2016
ALSHAMEL announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 26 May 2016
ALSHAMEL holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 25, 2016 (KSE) - 11 May 2016
ALSHAMEL's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 08 May 2016
ALSHAMEL's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 21 Mar 2016
ALSHAMEL's new BOD (KSE) - 29 Nov 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center