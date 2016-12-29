P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AJWAN holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 15, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 28 Dec 2016
Ajwan Gulf Real Estate Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 15, 2017 to discuss raising capital by 186.17% from KD 7,338,094 to KD 21 Mill through issuing 136,619,060 shares at a nominal value of 100 Fils per share excluding premium over registered shareholders as of one day prior to calling up capital increase. Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (5) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
AJWAN    29 Dec 2016      48.50     2.50
