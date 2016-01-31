P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALSHAMEL obtains approval to voluntarily withdraw from KSE (KSE)
Date: 26 Dec 2016
Al-Shamel International Holding Co announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on December 14, 2016, the company's request to voluntarily withdraw from Kuwait Stock Exchange. Taking into consideration that free tradeable shares represents 5.44% of total listed shares.
AL-Shamel International Holding Co ALSHAMEL    31 Jan 2016      460.00     0.00
More News of ALSHAMEL
ALSHAMEL obtains approval to voluntarily withdraw from KSE (KSE) - 26 Dec 2016
ALSHAMEL announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 24 Oct 2016
ALSHAMEL announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 01 Aug 2016
ALSHAMEL's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 31 Jul 2016
ALSHAMEL announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 26 May 2016
ALSHAMEL holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 25, 2016 (KSE) - 11 May 2016
ALSHAMEL's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 08 May 2016
ALSHAMEL's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 21 Mar 2016
ALSHAMEL's new BOD (KSE) - 29 Nov 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for ALSHAMEL (KSE) - 22 Nov 2015
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
