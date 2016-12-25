P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ALSALAM listed in the Egyptian Stock Market effective January 17, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 25 Dec 2016
Alsalam Group Holding Co announced that shares of the company shall be available for trade in the Egyptian Stock Market effective January 17, 2017.
More » Alsalam Group Holding Co ALSALAM    25 Dec 2016      48.50     -3.50
Advertisement
More News of ALSALAM
ALSALAM listed in the Egyptian Stock Market effective January 17, 2017 (KSE) - 25 Dec 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for ALSALAM (KSE) - 08 Aug 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ALSALAM (KSE) - 12 May 2016
ALSALAM's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 04 May 2016
ALSALAM holds its AGM on May 3, 2016 (KSE) - 18 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ALSALAM (KSE) - 27 Mar 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for ALSALAM (KSE) - 11 Nov 2015
ALSALAM holds a Board meeting on November 11, 2015 (KSE) - 08 Nov 2015
ALSALAM's subsidiary signs a KWD 1.6 Mill tender contract (KSE) - 09 Sep 2015
ALSALAM's approval to list its shares in Egyptian Bourse (KSE) - 26 Jul 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2016 Orient Consulting Center