EXCH commences dividend distribution effective December 29, 2016 (KSE)
Date: 25 Dec 2016
Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange Co commences, effective December 29, 2016, distribution of 10 Fils cash dividends per share over registered shareholders as of December 15, 2016 at Kuwait Clearing Co.
