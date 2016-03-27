P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Date: 25 Dec 2016
Eyas for Higher and Technical Education announced results of General meeting held on December 25, 2016. Shareholders approved the distribution of 35 Fils cash dividends per share for financial year ended on August 31, 2016. Shareholders also approved the voluntarily withdrawal from Kuwait Stock Exchange.

More » Eyas For Higher and Technical Education EYAS    27 Mar 2016      385.00     0.00
EYAS announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 25 Dec 2016
Results for the year 2015/2016 for EYAS (KSE) - 25 Oct 2016
Results for the Nine Months 2015/2016 for EYAS (KSE) - 23 Jun 2016
EYAS announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 30 Mar 2016
Results for the Six-month period 201/2016 for EYAS (KSE) - 29 Mar 2016
EYAS's results of 1st quarter ended on Nov, 30 2015 (KSE) - 14 Jan 2016
EYAS holds a Board meeting on January 13, 2016 (KSE) - 11 Jan 2016
EYAS's clarification regarding its disassociation from a colleague (KSE) - 23 Dec 2015
EYAS distributes dividends effective December 27, 2015 (KSE) - 21 Dec 2015
EYAS's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 20 Dec 2015
