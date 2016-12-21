P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SGC holds a General meeting on January 5, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 21 Dec 2016
Securities Group Company holds a General meeting on January 5, 2017 to discuss resignation of a Board Member and elect a Complementary Member.
Securities Group Company SGC    21 Dec 2016      90.00     0.00
