ADNC announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 19 Dec 2016
Al Dar National Real Estate Co. announced results of Board meeting held on December 18, 2016. Board Members approved to reduce current capital amounting to KD 42 Mill by nominal value of Treasury Shares amounting to KD 893,600. Thus capital shall be reduced to KD 11,160,000 after writing-off most of Accumulated Losses amounting to KD 29,946,400.
