P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
NIND announces full coverage of bond subscription (KSE)
Date: 18 Dec 2016
National Industries Group (Holding) announced that KD 25 Mill bond subscription was fully covered on December 15, 2016. Company payments is expected to increase by KD 5 Mill approx.
More » National Industries Group (Holding) NIND    22 Dec 2016      122.00     0.00
Advertisement
More News of NIND
NIND announces full coverage of bond subscription (KSE) - 18 Dec 2016
NIND holds a Board meeting on November 14, 2016 (KSE) - 09 Nov 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for NIND (KSE) - 11 Aug 2016
NIND's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 12 May 2016
NIND distributes the dividends as of May 16, 2016 (KSE) - 08 May 2016
NIND announces revised Board list (KSE) - 02 May 2016
NIND announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 01 May 2016
NIND holds a General meting on May 1, 2016 (KSE) - 14 Apr 2016
NIND's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 24 Mar 2016
NIND holds its BOD meeting on March 23, 2016 (KSE) - 20 Mar 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2016 Orient Consulting Center