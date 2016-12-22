P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

BAYANINV obtains approval to sell ow shares (KSE)
Date: 18 Dec 2016
Bayan Investment Co. announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on December 15, 2016, its request to sell own shares amounting to 30,319,197 shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » Bayan Investment Co. BAYANINV    22 Dec 2016      33.00     0.00
