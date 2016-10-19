P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

THEMAR announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 15 Dec 2016
Al-Themar International Holding Co. announced results of Board meeting held on December 15, 2016. Board Members accepted resignation of Board Member Mr. Abdullah Youssef Abdul Aziz Al Babtain - representative of Al Meleih Real Estate Co. to allow election of an Independent Board Member.
Al-Themar International Holding Co. THEMAR    19 Oct 2016      89.00     -1.00
THEMAR announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 15 Dec 2016
THEMAR holds a Board meeting on December 15, 2016 (KSE) - 12 Dec 2016
THEMAR announces resignation of a Board Member (KSE) - 07 Dec 2016
THEMAR announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 10 Nov 2016
THEMAR announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 23 Oct 2016
THEMAR holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on October 20, 2016 (KSE) - 04 Oct 2016
THEMAR obtains Capital Authority's approval to decrease its capital (KSE) - 29 Aug 2016
THEMAR's results of 1st quarter ended on June 30, 2016 (KSE) - 28 Jul 2016
THEMAR's results of year ended on March 31, 2016 (KSE) - 24 May 2016
THEMAR holds its BOD meeting on April 27, 2016 (KSE) - 25 Apr 2016
