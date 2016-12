AJWAN obtains approval to increase capital (KSE) Date: 15 Dec 2016 Ajwan Gulf Real Estate Co. announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on December 14, 2016, its request to increase capital by 186.17% from KD 7,338,094 to KD 21 Mill through issuance of 136,619,060 new shares at a nominal value of 100 Fils per share excluding premium. Priority shall be granted to registered shareholders as of one day prior to calling up increase.