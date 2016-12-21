P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KMEFIC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 2, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 15 Dec 2016
Kuwait and Middle East Fin. Inv. Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 2, 2017 to discuss amending Clauses (13, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26, 30, 32, 43, 48 and 50) of the Company Statute as well as adding new ones.
More News of KMEFIC
KMEFIC announces revised Board list (KSE) - 10 Aug 2016
KMEFIC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 07 Aug 2016
KMEFIC holds its AGM on August 4, 2016 (KSE) - 20 Jul 2016
KMEFIC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 17 May 2016
KMEFIC's new CEO (KSE) - 11 May 2016
Suspending the trading of KMEFIC's shares as of May 8, 2016 (KSE) - 08 May 2016
KMEFIC announces resignation of a Board Member (KSE) - 06 Apr 2016
KMEFIC's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 09 Mar 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for KMEFIC (KSE) - 11 Nov 2015
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
