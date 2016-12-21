KMEFIC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 2, 2017 (KSE) Date: 15 Dec 2016 Kuwait and Middle East Fin. Inv. Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 2, 2017 to discuss amending Clauses (13, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26, 30, 32, 43, 48 and 50) of the Company Statute as well as adding new ones.