P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
BIIHC announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 14 Dec 2016
Boubyan International Industries Holding Company announced results of General meeting held on December 14, 2016. Shareholders elected Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » Boubyan International Industries Holding Company BIIHC    22 Dec 2016      24.50     -0.50
Advertisement
More News of BIIHC
BIIHC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 14 Dec 2016
BIIHC announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 01 Dec 2016
BIIHC holds a Board meeting on November 30, 2016 (KSE) - 29 Nov 2016
BIIHC holds a General meeting on December 14, 2016 (KSE) - 27 Nov 2016
BIIHC opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE) - 22 Nov 2016
Results for the Year 2015/2016 for BIIHC (KSE) - 27 Oct 2016
Results for the Nine Months 2015/2016 for BIIHC (KSE) - 15 Jun 2016
BIIHC's financial results of 1st half ended on Jan 31, 2016 (KSE) - 15 Mar 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2015 for BIIHC (KSE) - 10 Dec 2015
BIIHC holds its BOD meeting on December 9, 2015 (KSE) - 07 Dec 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2016 Orient Consulting Center