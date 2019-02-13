P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeDubai HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
DIC announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 07 Feb 2019
Dubai Investments announced its financial results for period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 1.001 Mill and Earnings per share 0.24 Fils against a Net Profit of AED 651.381 Mill and Earnings per share 0.15 Fils for same period previous year.  
More » Dubai Investments DIC    13 Feb 2019      1.10     0.01
Advertisement
More News of DIC
DIC announces full acquisition of Global Pharma (DFM) - 07 Feb 2019
DIC announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DFM) - 07 Feb 2019
DIC announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 18 Dec 2018
DIC holds a Board meeting on December 17, 2018 (DFM) - 12 Dec 2018
DIC announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 01 Nov 2018
DIC holds a Board meeting on October 31, 2018 (DFM) - 28 Oct 2018
DIC announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 31 Jul 2018
DIC announces financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018 (DFM) - 31 Jul 2018
DIC holds a Board meeting on December 29, 2016 (DFM) - 27 Dec 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for DIC (DFM) - 01 Aug 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center