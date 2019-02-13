DIC announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DFM) Date: 07 Feb 2019 Dubai Investments announced its financial results for period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 1.001 Mill and Earnings per share 0.24 Fils against a Net Profit of AED 651.381 Mill and Earnings per share 0.15 Fils for same period previous year.