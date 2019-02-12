P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KHCB announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 07 Feb 2019
Khaleeji Commercial Bank announced results of Board meeting held on February 6, 2019. Board Members approved financial statements of year ended December 31, 2018 and recommended non distribution of annual dividends.
More » Khaleeji Commercial Bank KHCB    12 Feb 2019      0.64     -0.02
