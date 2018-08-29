P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ASNIC announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 07 Feb 2019
Al Sagr National Insurance Company announced results of Board meeting. Board Members approved the retirement of Mr Muhammad Sami Al Shakhsheer effective May 1, 2019. Board Members also approved the appointment of Mr Abdul Mohsen Jaber as General Manager effective February 6, 2019.
Al Sagr National Insurance Company ASNIC    29 Aug 2018      1.85     -0.13
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
