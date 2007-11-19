ORIENT announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DFM) Date: 04 Feb 2019 Orient Insurance announced its results for financial period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 401.032 Mill and Earnings per share AED 78.68 against a Net Profit of AED 360.263 Mill and Earnings per share AED 70.99 for same period previous year.