ALRAMZ holds a Board meeting on February 6, 2019 (DFM)
Date: 03 Feb 2019
Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development PJSC holds a Board meeting on February 6, 2019 to discuss financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. 
More » Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development PJSC ALRAMZ    28 Jan 2019      1.03     -0.11
More News of ALRAMZ
ALRAMZ holds a Board meeting on February 6, 2019 (DFM) - 03 Feb 2019
ALRAMZ announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 21 Jan 2019
ALRAMZ holds a Board meeting on January 21, 2019 (DFM) - 16 Jan 2019
ALRAMZ holds a General meeting on December 20, 2018 (DFM) - 22 Nov 2018
ALRAMZ opens nomination for Board of Directors (DFM) - 22 Nov 2018
ALRAMZ announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 19 Nov 2018
ALRAMZ announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 18 Oct 2018
ALRAMZ holds a Board meeting on October 17, 2018 (DFM) - 03 Oct 2018
ALRAMZ announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 16 Nov 2016
DDC's BOD meeting resolutions (DFM) - 07 Jan 2016
