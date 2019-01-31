Deyaar announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DFM) Date: 31 Jan 2019 Deyaar Development announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 140.147 Mill and Earnings per share AED 2.43 against a Net Profit of AED 130.445 Mill and Earnings per share AED 2.26 for same period previous year.