TABREED announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DFM) Date: 31 Jan 2019 TABREED announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 431.316 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.16 against a Net Profit of AED 401.770 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.15 for same period previous year.

