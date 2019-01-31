P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

TABREED announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 31 Jan 2019
TABREED announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 431.316 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.16 against a Net Profit of AED 401.770 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.15 for same period previous year. 
TABREED    31 Jan 2019      1.74     0.01
