DIB announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DFM) Date: 30 Jan 2019 Dubai Islamic Bank announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 5.004 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.72 against a Net Profit of AED 4.503 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.69 for same period previous year.