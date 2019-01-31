P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeDubai HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
DIB announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 30 Jan 2019
Dubai Islamic Bank announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 5.004 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.72 against a Net Profit of AED 4.503 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.69 for same period previous year.
More » Dubai Islamic Bank DIB    31 Jan 2019      5.10     0.07
Advertisement
More News of DIB
DIB announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DFM) - 30 Jan 2019
DIB announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 30 Jan 2019
DIB holds a Board meeting on January 30, 2019 (DFM) - 28 Jan 2019
DIB issues additional USD 750 Mill Sukuk (DFM) - 24 Jan 2019
DIB holds a Board meeting on October 10, 2018 (DFM) - 04 Oct 2018
DIB announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 22 Feb 2018
DIB holds a General meeting on February 22, 2017 (DFM) - 02 Feb 2017
DIB holds a Board meeting on January 25, 2017 (DFM) - 22 Jan 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for DIB (DFM) - 27 Jul 2016
DIB's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DFM) - 27 Apr 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center