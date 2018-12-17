P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeDubai HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
CBD announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 23 Jan 2019
Commercial Bank of Dubai announced results of Board meeting held on January 23, 2019. Board Members discussed financial results of 2018.
More » Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD    17 Dec 2018      4.00     0.10
Advertisement
More News of CBD
CBD announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 23 Jan 2019
CBD holds a Board meeting on January 23, 2019 (DFM) - 16 Jan 2019
CBD announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 19 Dec 2018
CBD holds a Board meeting on December 19, 2018 (DFM) - 16 Dec 2018
CBD announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 17 Oct 2018
CBD holds a Board meeting on October 17, 2018 (DFM) - 11 Oct 2018
CBD announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 21 Mar 2018
CBD holds a General meeting on March 20, 2018 (DFM) - 12 Feb 2018
CBD holds a Board meeting on February 7, 2018 (DFM) - 05 Feb 2018
CBD's results of 1st half 2016 (DFM) - 18 Jul 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center