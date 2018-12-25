MASQ announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DFM) Date: 22 Jan 2019 Mashreq Bank announced its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 2.1 Billion and Earnings per share AED 11.60 against a Net Profit of AED 2.08 Billion and Earnings per share AED 11.56 for same period previous year.