MASQ announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 22 Jan 2019
Mashreq Bank announced its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 2.1 Billion and Earnings per share AED 11.60 against a Net Profit of AED 2.08 Billion and Earnings per share AED 11.56 for same period previous year.
More » Mashreq Bank MASQ    25 Dec 2018      78.00     6.00
More News of MASQ
MASQ holds a Board meeting on January 21, 2019 (DFM) - 14 Jan 2019
MASQ announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 08 Oct 2018
MASQ holds a Board meeting on October 7, 2018 (DFM) - 01 Oct 2018
MASQ announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 01 Mar 2018
MASQ announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 15 Nov 2017
MASQ holds a General meeting on March 6, 2017 (DFM) - 07 Feb 2017
MASQ's results of 1st half 2016 (DFM) - 20 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for MASQ (DFM) - 24 Apr 2016
MASQ's assembly resolutions (DFM) - 29 Feb 2016
» More News
