UFC announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 21 Jan 2019
United Foods Company announced results of Board meeting held on January 20, 2019. Board Members discussed financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 and approved budget of 2019.
More News of UFC
UFC announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 21 Jan 2019
UFC holds a Board meeting on January 20, 2010 (DFM) - 14 Jan 2019
UFC announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 31 Dec 2018
UFC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) - 05 Nov 2018
UFC holds a Board meeting on September 23, 2018 (DFM) - 16 Sep 2018
UFC holds a Board meeting on August 11, 2018 (DFM) - 08 Aug 2018
UFC acquires 20% of Emirates Refreshments (DFM) - 30 Jun 2016
UFC announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 15 Jun 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for UFC (DFM) - 28 Apr 2016
UFC's assembly resolutions (DFM) - 10 Mar 2016
» More News
