ALRAMZ announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 21 Jan 2019
Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development PJSC announced results of Board meeting held on January 21, 2019. Board Members appointed Mr Dhafer Sahmi Al Ahbabi as Chairman and Mr Hamad Rashed Nuhail Al Nuaimi as Deputy Chairman.
22 Jan 2019      1.14     0.14
