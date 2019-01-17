P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Ajman Bank announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 17 Jan 2019
Ajman Bank announced its financial results for period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 170,034 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.097 against a Net Profit of AED 132,614 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.077 for same period of previous year.
