Ajman Bank announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DFM) Date: 17 Jan 2019 Ajman Bank announced its financial results for period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 170,034 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.097 against a Net Profit of AED 132,614 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.077 for same period of previous year.