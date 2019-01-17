P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ENBD announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 16 Jan 2019
Emirates NBD announced its financial results for period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 10.041 Billion and Earnings per share AED 1.70 against a Net Profit of AED 8.345 Billion and Earnings per share AED 1.40 for same period of previous year.
