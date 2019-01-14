P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

GULFNAV announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 13 Jan 2019
Gulf Navigation Holdings announced results of Board meeting held on January 13, 2019. Board Members accepted resignation of Board Member Mr Muhammad Zeyad Al Hawwari. Mr Ajit Vijai Joshi was appointed in replacement effective January 13, 2019 till end of current round.
More » Gulf Navigation Holdings GULFNAV    14 Jan 2019      0.79     -0.04
