SHUAA issues USD 135 Mill Sukuk (DFM)
Date: 09 Jan 2019
SHUAA Capital issued USD 135 Mill 5-year Sukuk in favour of Jabal Omar Development. The Sukuk was originally issued in Second Half of 2018.
More » SHUAA Capital SHUAA    10 Jan 2019      0.83     0.02
