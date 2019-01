GULFA announces results of General meeting (DFM) Date: 31 Dec 2018 Gulfa Mineral Water & Processing Industries Co. announced results of Board meeting held on December 30, 2018. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round:

Mr Khalifa Hassan Ali Al Hammadi - Chairman

Mr Ahmad Youssef Khouri - Deputy Chairman

Mr Ahmad Rashed Al Shamsy- Member

Mrs Amna Hassan Ali Al Hammadi - Member

Mr Ahmad Moustafa Al Damanhouri - Member

Mr Jonathan Henri Nichol - Member

Mr George Clar - Member