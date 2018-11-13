P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeDubai HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
DSI announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 26 Dec 2018
Drake & Scull Int. announced results of Board meeting held on December 25, 2018. Board Members discussed routine matters and appointed Mr. Obeid Bin Touq as Chairman.
More » Drake & Scull Int. DSI    13 Nov 2018      0.37     -0.01
Advertisement
More News of DSI
DSI announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 26 Dec 2018
DSI holds a Board meeting on December 25, 2018 (DFM) - 20 Dec 2018
DSI announces resignation of a Board Member (DFM) - 29 Nov 2018
DSI holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2018 (DFM) - 11 Nov 2018
DSI announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 23 Oct 2018
DSI holds a Board meeting on October 22, 2018 (DFM) - 18 Oct 2018
DSI announces resignation of a Board Member (DFM) - 09 Oct 2018
DSI announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 07 Oct 2018
DSI postpones General meeting to October 4, 2018 (DFM) - 30 Sep 2018
DSI raises stake in Tabarak to 13.73% (DFM) - 16 Sep 2018
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center