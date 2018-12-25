SHUAA obtain approval to buy back up to 10% of own shares (DFM) Date: 24 Dec 2018 SHUAA Capital announced that The Securities and Commodities Authority approved its request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares at AED 0.79 per share. Shares bought back amounted to 600,000 share as of December 23, 2018 with remaining 82,565,256 shares.