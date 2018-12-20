P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALSALAMSUDAN holds a Board meeting on February 6, 2019 (DFM)
Date: 19 Dec 2018
Al Salam Bank Sudan holds a Board meeting on February 6, 2019 to discuss financial results of period ended December 31, 2018.
More » AL Salam Bank Sudan ALSALAMSUDAN    20 Dec 2018      1.28     -0.03
More News of ALSALAMSUDAN
ALSALAMSUDAN holds a Board meeting on February 6, 2019 (DFM) - 19 Dec 2018
ALSALAMSUDAN announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) - 15 Nov 2018
Results of Fiscal Year 2012 for AL Salam Bank Sudan (DFM) - 19 Mar 2013
ALSALAMSUDAN's BOD meeting resolutions (DFM) - 17 Dec 2012
ALSALAMSUDAN announces resignation of five Board Members (DFM) - 11 Nov 2012
Results of Nine Months 2012 for Al-Salam Bank Sudan (DFM) - 08 Nov 2012
Results for the First Half 2012 for Al-Salam Bank Sudan (DFM) - 09 Aug 2012
Results for First Quarter 2012 for AL Salam Bank Sudan (DFM) - 10 May 2012
ALSALAMSUDAN's AGM resolutions (DFM) - 26 Mar 2012
ALSALAMSUDAN calls for its AGM (DFM) - 28 Feb 2012
» More News
