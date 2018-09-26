P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NGI holds a Board meeting on December 17, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 12 Dec 2018
National General Insurance holds a Board meeting on December 17, 2018 to discuss routine matters.
National General Insurance NGI    26 Sep 2018      2.00     0.09
More News of NGI
NGI holds a Board meeting on December 17, 2018 (DFM) - 12 Dec 2018
NGI announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 04 Nov 2018
NGI announces financial results for nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) - 04 Nov 2018
NGI holds a Board meeting on November 1, 2018 (DFM) - 29 Oct 2018
NGI announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 05 Aug 2018
NGI holds a Board meeting on August 2, 2018 (DFM) - 30 Jul 2018
NGI holds a General meeting on March 19, 2017 (DFM) - 22 Feb 2017
NGI holds a Board meeting on February 12, 2017 (DFM) - 07 Feb 2017
NGI's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DFM) - 10 May 2016
NGI's assembly resolutions (DFM) - 21 Mar 2016
» More News
