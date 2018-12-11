P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SALAMA announces list of nominees to Board of Directors (DFM)
Date: 11 Dec 2018
Islamic Arab Insurance Co announced end of period to accept nominations to Board of Directors. Nominees were announced to be Mr. Fereij Al Qebeissi and Mr. Moustafa Khreiba.
More » Islamic Arab Insurance Co SALAMA    11 Dec 2018      0.52     0.03
