IFA announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 22 Nov 2018
International Financial Advisors announced results of Board meeting held on November 21, 2018. Board Members discussed financial results of period ended September 30, 2018.
More » International Financial Advisors IFA    26 Nov 2018      0.41     0.00
More News of IFA
IFA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) - 26 Nov 2018
IFA announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 22 Nov 2018
IFA reschedules Board meeting (DFM) - 14 Nov 2018
IFA holds a Board meeting on November 14, 2018 (DFM) - 12 Nov 2018
IFA announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 14 Oct 2018
IFA announces resignation of a Board Member (DFM) - 09 Oct 2018
IFA announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 15 Aug 2018
IFA holds a Board meeting on August 14, 2018 (DFM) - 12 Aug 2018
IFA holds a Board meeting on November 23, 2016 (DFM) - 21 Nov 2016
IFA's results of 1st half 2016 (DFM) - 07 Aug 2016
» More News
