EIB holds a Board meeting on November 26, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 21 Nov 2018
Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC holds a Board meeting on November 26, 2018 to discuss routine matters.
Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC EIB
More News of EIB
EIB holds a Board meeting on November 26, 2018 (DFM) - 21 Nov 2018
EIB announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) - 30 Oct 2018
EIB announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 30 Oct 2018
Results for the First Half 2016 for EIB (DFM) - 18 Jul 2016
EIB holds a Board meeting on April 18, 2016 (DFM) - 12 Apr 2016
EIB's assembly resolutions (DFM) - 16 Feb 2016
EIB opens nomination for Board of Directors (DFM) - 31 Jan 2016
EIB holds a General meeting on February 15, 2016 (DFM) - 25 Jan 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for EIB (DFM) - 18 Jan 2016
EIB holds its BOD meeting on Jan 17, 2016 (DFM) - 12 Jan 2016
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
