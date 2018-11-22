P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

GULFNAV announces results of General meeting (DFM)
Date: 19 Nov 2018
Gulf Navigation Holdings announced results of General meeting held on November 15, 2018. Shareholders approved issuance of AED 100 Mill Sukuk (in conformity with Islamic Sharia). Sukuk are covertible three months following issuance date of November 18, 2018.
Gulf Navigation Holdings GULFNAV    22 Nov 2018      1.09     -0.01
