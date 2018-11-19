GGICO announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 15 Nov 2018 Gulf General Investments Company announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to AED 114.808 Mill and Loss per share AED 7.81 Net Loss amounted to AED 122.684 Mill and Loss per share AED 7.47 for same period last year.

