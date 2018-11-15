ALSALAMSUDAN announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 15 Nov 2018 Al Salam Bank Sudan announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to Sudani Pound 474.158 Mill and Earnings per share Sudani Pound 3.9 against a Net Profit of Sudani Pound 67.221 Mill and Earnings per share Sudani Pounds 0.55 for same period last year.

