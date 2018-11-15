P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeDubai HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ALSALAMSUDAN announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 15 Nov 2018
Al Salam Bank Sudan announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to Sudani Pound 474.158 Mill and Earnings per share Sudani Pound 3.9 against a Net Profit of Sudani Pound 67.221 Mill and Earnings per share Sudani Pounds 0.55 for same period last year.
More » AL Salam Bank Sudan ALSALAMSUDAN    15 Nov 2018      1.46     0.08
Advertisement
More News of ALSALAMSUDAN
ALSALAMSUDAN announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) - 15 Nov 2018
Results of Fiscal Year 2012 for AL Salam Bank Sudan (DFM) - 19 Mar 2013
ALSALAMSUDAN's BOD meeting resolutions (DFM) - 17 Dec 2012
ALSALAMSUDAN announces resignation of five Board Members (DFM) - 11 Nov 2012
Results of Nine Months 2012 for Al-Salam Bank Sudan (DFM) - 08 Nov 2012
Results for the First Half 2012 for Al-Salam Bank Sudan (DFM) - 09 Aug 2012
Results for First Quarter 2012 for AL Salam Bank Sudan (DFM) - 10 May 2012
ALSALAMSUDAN's AGM resolutions (DFM) - 26 Mar 2012
ALSALAMSUDAN calls for its AGM (DFM) - 28 Feb 2012
Results for Fiscal Year 2011 for AL Salam Bank Sudan (DFM) - 18 Feb 2012
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center