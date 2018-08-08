P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AGLTY announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 15 Nov 2018
Agility announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to KWD 72 Mill and Earnings per share 40.71 Fils against a Net Profit of KWD 59.327 Mill and Earnings per share 33.98 Fils for same period last year.
More » Agility AGLTY    08 Aug 2018      9.03     1.17
