AGLTY announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 15 Nov 2018 Agility announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to KWD 72 Mill and Earnings per share 40.71 Fils against a Net Profit of KWD 59.327 Mill and Earnings per share 33.98 Fils for same period last year.

