GULFA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM) Date: 15 Nov 2018 Gulfa Mineral Water & Processing Industries Co. announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to AED 9.443 Mill and Loss per share AED 0.315 against a Net Loss of AED 1.081 Mill and Loss per share AED 0.036 for same period last year.

