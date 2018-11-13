P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

GULFA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (DFM)
Date: 15 Nov 2018
Gulfa Mineral Water & Processing Industries Co. announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to AED 9.443 Mill and Loss per share AED 0.315 against a Net Loss of AED 1.081 Mill and Loss per share AED 0.036 for same period last year.
