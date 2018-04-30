P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MARKA announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 15 Nov 2018
Marka PJSC announced results of Board meeting held on November 14, 2018. Board Members discussed financial results of period ended September 30, 2018.
Marka PJSC MARKA    30 Apr 2018      0.28     0.01
More News of MARKA
MARKA announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 15 Nov 2018
MARKA holds a General meeting on November 22, 2018 (DFM) - 08 Nov 2018
MARKA announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 03 Oct 2018
MARKA holds a Board meeting on October 2, 2018 (DFM) - 27 Sep 2018
MARKA postpones Board meeting to September 26, 2018 (DFM) - 04 Sep 2018
MARKA holds a Board meeting on September 3, 2018 (DFM) - 30 Aug 2018
MARKA announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 15 Aug 2018
MARKA postpones Board meeting (DFM) - 07 Aug 2018
MARKA holds a Board meeting on August 6, 2018 (DFM) - 01 Aug 2018
MARKA announces resignation of Chief Executive Officer (DFM) - 21 Dec 2016
